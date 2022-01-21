Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. 212,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,607. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.