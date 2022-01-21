Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,635,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,996. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Truist Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Linker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.