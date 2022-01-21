Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UTHR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.06. The stock had a trading volume of 424,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after buying an additional 62,649 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after buying an additional 108,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

