Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
UTHR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.06. The stock had a trading volume of 424,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.38.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
Further Reading: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.