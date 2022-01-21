Insider Selling: Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Sells 2,139 Shares of Stock

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $22,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SEAT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,784. Vivid Seats Inc has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

