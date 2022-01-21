Insider Selling: XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $70,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of XpresSpa Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,798,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,467. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XSPA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XpresSpa Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

