Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,750.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $991,739.32 and approximately $13,750.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 36.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00056493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.26 or 0.07284616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,628.60 or 0.99846875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063514 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,677 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.