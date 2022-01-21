Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires 80,000 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. agilon health makes up approximately 1.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. 1,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,157. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

