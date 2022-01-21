Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Revance Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

RVNC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 1,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,666. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $982.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

