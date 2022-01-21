Integral Health Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Relay Therapeutics worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,354,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,768,000 after buying an additional 812,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,555 shares of company stock worth $1,045,101 over the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLAY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.66. 1,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,593. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $62.95.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

