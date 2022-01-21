Integral Health Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. ChemoCentryx makes up 1.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of ChemoCentryx worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 49.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCXI traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. 24,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.77.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCXI. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

