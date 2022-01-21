Integral Health Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 310.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Heron Therapeutics worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 23,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,550. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

