Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.72. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,097. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.53.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

