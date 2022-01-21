Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $3.58 Million in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Atara Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,566 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,026. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

