Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 54.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 278,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,051 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,736. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average is $126.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

