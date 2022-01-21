Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of ImmunoGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,178,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,218,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,806. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.26.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

