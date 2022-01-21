Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Avalo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 999,154 shares of company stock worth $974,993 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.