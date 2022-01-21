Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 71.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 59,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,100. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARCT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $680.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

