Integral Health Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,723. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

