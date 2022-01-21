Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of PTC Therapeutics worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after buying an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 600,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,339,000 after purchasing an additional 409,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $34,090.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $502,146.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,231 shares of company stock worth $650,261. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

