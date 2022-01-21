Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 160,000 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,639,000 after acquiring an additional 98,928 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after buying an additional 690,649 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after buying an additional 436,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,254,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156,548 shares in the last quarter.

AERI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,474. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AERI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

