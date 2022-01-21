Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,316. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

