Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.25. 1,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,220. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.54.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $606,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,413 shares of company stock worth $13,922,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

