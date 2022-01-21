Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $1,640,323. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,464. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

