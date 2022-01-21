Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes $5.08 Million Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000. LifeStance Health Group makes up 1.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of LifeStance Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFST. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

LFST traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,247. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.