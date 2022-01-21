Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of REGENXBIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after buying an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 235,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after buying an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,688,000 after buying an additional 160,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGNX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,704. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

