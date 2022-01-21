Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $80.00 price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.73% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC remained flat at $$52.04 on Friday. 46,337,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,424,820. The stock has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79. Intel has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.