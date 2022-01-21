InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
IHG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.73. 6,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,020. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $75.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.