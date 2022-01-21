InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

IHG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.73. 6,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,020. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $75.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

