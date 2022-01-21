International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 481.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.87 and a 200 day moving average of $146.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

