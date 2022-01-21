International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.10 billion and the lowest is $4.92 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $21.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $20.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

IP stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

