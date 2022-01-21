International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.42

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.42 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 139.40 ($1.90). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.89), with a volume of 94,748 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.25) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.25) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.42. The stock has a market cap of £308.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96.

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

