International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.42

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.42 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 139.40 ($1.90). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.89), with a volume of 94,748 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.25) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.25) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.42. The stock has a market cap of £308.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

