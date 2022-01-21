International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.75

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 737615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.24.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -3.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 88.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 86.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 77,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 276.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

