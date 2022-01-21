Internet Computer Price Tops $23.21 (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.62 billion and $532.73 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $23.21 or 0.00064077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.45 or 0.07026232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,372.61 or 1.00399597 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,495,073 coins and its circulating supply is 198,936,281 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.