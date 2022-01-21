Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,569.83 ($76.00).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($76.95) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($75.73) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,604 ($90.11) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,448 ($74.33) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,499.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,354.75. The stock has a market cap of £8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.05. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,724 ($64.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,306 ($86.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

