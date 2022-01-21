Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €3.25 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €3.25 ($3.69) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ISP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.56) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.41) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($3.01) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.52) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.80 ($3.18).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.