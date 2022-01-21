Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $700.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.29.

Intuit stock opened at $544.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $629.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.14. Intuit has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

