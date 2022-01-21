Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $360.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $372.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $338.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.06.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $21.33 on Friday, hitting $271.40. 58,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,949. The company has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.07 and a 200-day moving average of $343.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.