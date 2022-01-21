Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.70.

ISRG opened at $292.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

