Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $323.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.80.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $292.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.14. The company has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 57,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 39,236 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

