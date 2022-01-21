Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.06.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $292.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.07 and a 200-day moving average of $343.14. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.