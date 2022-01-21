Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $315.00 at Robert W. Baird

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.80.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $292.73 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.07 and a 200-day moving average of $343.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

