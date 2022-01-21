Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $334.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $383.00 to $334.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $292.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.14. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

