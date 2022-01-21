Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $350.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $381.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.80.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $292.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

