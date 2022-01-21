Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $290.00. The stock had previously closed at $292.73, but opened at $278.00. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $272.75, with a volume of 54,516 shares traded.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $338.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.72.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,641.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.14. The company has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

