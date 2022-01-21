Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 122,277 shares.The stock last traded at $91.42 and had previously closed at $92.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,200,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,784 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,171.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41,878 shares during the period.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

