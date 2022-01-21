Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $164.80

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.80 and traded as low as $138.34. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $138.36, with a volume of 49,822 shares changing hands.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

