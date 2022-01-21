Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $109,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,215,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $359.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,984,023. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.