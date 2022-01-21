Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.