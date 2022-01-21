Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.56

Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $20.17. Invesco Shipping ETF shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 7,478 shares.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Invesco Shipping ETF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

