Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after buying an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after buying an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $155.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

