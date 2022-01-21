Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) Shares Down 2.3%

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.80 and last traded at $82.83. Approximately 172,089 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 152,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.